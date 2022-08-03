Young, Gains Inducted Into Mercer Fair Hall Of Fame

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Fair and Horse Show wrapped up Saturday night and though rain caused issues, along with all of Eastern Kentucky, it was still a successful week drawing international competitors for the Saddle Seat Competition and world class saddlebred exhibitors and horses.

Also on Saturday night, two longtime horse show supporters were inducted into the Mercer County Fair and Horse Show Hall of Fame, Bobby Joe Young and Jerry “Peanuts” Gains. Young worked alongside saddlebred owner Frank Bradshaw as a groom and exhibitor starting in the 1950s. He was there to help multiple world champions enter the ring at the Mercer County Fair and Horse Show.

Gains may be best known as the longest standing sheriff in Kentucky, but in Mercer County he is known as the owner and sometimes groom of high caliber road horses. For seven decades, Gains has been showing road horses with his lifelong friend and trainer Raymond Shively at the Mercer County Fair and Horse Show.

Both men were honored for their contributions to the success of the Harrodsburg Horse Show over the decades.

Queens were crowned, rides were ridden, fried food consumed and blue ribbons presented at the 195th Mercer County Fair and Horse show for another year. Next year’s show will be held July 24-29, 2023.