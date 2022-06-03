 Skip to content

Mercer Central Class Of 2022

Mercer Central High School’s Class of 2022 celebrated their commencement at Harlow Education Center on Friday, May 27. The ceremony honored Kathy White, a special education teacher who passed away in February 2022. (Photos by Robert Moore).

Christin Stacy and Class of 2022 6-3-2022
