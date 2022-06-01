Discover The Treasures Along U.S. 68 When The 400 Mile Sale Returns June 2

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Discover the treasures along U.S. 68 when the 400 Mile Yard Sale returns Thursday, June 2.

The sale is celebrating its 18th year, and organizers have revamped the website, which now allows users to map their routes, not just searching for sales, but also places nearby where shoppers can eat, drink and sleep.

“The focus of the 400 Mile Sale has always been to provide an adventure of discovery along scenic highway 68,” said Tara Hall, director of the 400 Mile Sale. “The newly renovated 400mile.com website should serve as a treasure map.”

400 Mile Yard Sale

Thursday, June 2, through Sunday, June 5

Along U.S. 68 and throughout Mercer County

Sun up to sun down

400mile.com

Motorists should keep an eye out for bargain shoppers. While sales are concentrated along the U.S. 68 corridor, they can be found all over Harrodsburg and Mercer County.

Here is a partial list of sales drawn from 400mile.com. Sales generally run from sun up to sun down. Locations are listed by address, days open, merchandise and contact information if available.

• 2894 Lexington Road. Thursday, June 2, through Sunday, June 5. Text or call 859-265-7373.

• 436 Cane Run Street. Runs Thursday, June 2, though Saturday, June 4. Antiques, books, furniture, glassware, home and garden, sporting memorabilia, tools, toys.

• 421 Phillips Lane. Thursday, June 2, through Sunday, June 5. Sporting goods.

• 2072 Lexington Road. Thursday, June 2, through Sunday, June 5. Clothing, shoes and accessories, dolls and bears, glassware, home and garden, music and movies, sporting goods, tools, toys.

• 268 Catlett Road. Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3. Antiques, books, clothing, shoes and accessories, glassware, home and garden, music and movies, sporting goods, tools, toys.

• 554 East Lexington Street. Thursday, June 2, through Sunday, June 5. Antiques, books, clothing, shoes and accessories, crafts, dolls and bears, electronics, furniture, glassware, home and garden, music and movies, sporting goods, sporting memorabilia, tools, toys.

• 2825 Lexington Road, Salvisa. Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4. Crafts, home and garden.

• 2947 Perryville Road. Thursday, June 2, through Sunday, June 5. Antiques, glassware, tools.

• 1136 Warwick Road. Thursday, June 2, through Sunday, June 5. Antiques, books, crafts, dolls and bears, electronics, furniture, glassware, home and garden, music and movies, sporting goods, sporting memorabilia, tools, toys.

• 719 Greenbriar Drive (Green Acres). Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4. Antiques, books, clothing/shoes & accessories, crafts, dolls and bears, electronics, furniture, glassware, home and garden, music and movies, sporting goods, sporting memorabilia, tools, toys. Text 859-324-0150.

For more information, visit 400mile.com.