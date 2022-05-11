Model train show and sale this weekend

April Ellis

Herald Staff

Local model train enthusiast John Perkins is organizing a model train show and sale Saturday May 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harrodsburg Christian Church, located at 305 South Main Street.

Perkins enjoyed trains as a child after his father, Kevin, set up a track for him. However, children grow out of interest with one thing and into interest with another. For John, his interest was welding.

After an accident caused an injury to his hand, John got back into trains while he healed.

“It was very soothing to set up the trains,” said Perkins who was sidelined from welding due to his injury.

Eventually, Perkins was back working with his hands and built an engine model out of scrap metal. The railcar was big enough to sit in and after he had it powder coated and decals applied, he loaned it to the Kentucky Railway Museum where visitors can enjoy it.

During his rehab from the injury, Perkins started attending model train shows across the state to add to his collection and for the enjoyment of it.

“It’s a great opportunity to buy and trade and just to see what other people have and give you ideas for yours,” he said.

Perkins’ show will be the first held in Harrodsburg and he is excited there will be around 20 vendors there to buy, sell and trade. Multiple track sizes will be available and on display.

The event is open to the public and all are welcome to browse the displays. Concessions will also be available.

For more information, follow the Facebook group Model Train Show and Sale at Harrodsburg Christian Church.