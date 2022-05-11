Ellis reflects on 20 years of serving the community – About The Board: MCHD

Ellis reflects on 20 years of serving the community

About The Board: Mercer County Health Department

Lane Hall

Herald Staff

lane@harrodsburgherald.com

(Editor’s Note: The Harrodsburg Herald has started a series highlighting members of the numerous boards and organizations in Mercer County. It is our hope that with greater knowledge about boards, readers will be inspired to not just voice their concerns but also to volunteer for causes they feel passionate about.)

As the Board of Health continues to aid in COVID recovery and progression, this week’s spotlight is on Dr. LeMayne Ellis, longtime veterinarian at the Bluegrass Animal Hospital.

Ellis noted that he’s approaching 20 years on the board, as he happily recalled his time there. When asked about changes the board could possibly make to progress, he was proud of the accomplishments so far “Cathy Akins and everyone are doing a great job right now, we’re doing what we need to do and helping the community. It’s like the old saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” He then furthered credit to Cathy, saying that her doing her job so well made his part easy on him, and that the staff on the whole has a really good system.