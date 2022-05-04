Blood Drive On Wednesday, May 11

The Kentucky Blood is holding a blood drive in Mercer County at Lions Park Community Center (133 Factory Street) on Wednesday, May 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Donors will receive a limited-edition gray and navy-blue trucker hat that features the Kentucky Blood Center’s establishment in 1968.

The Kentucky Blood Center needs more than 400 donors daily to supply the more than 70 hospitals it serves in the Commonwealth, but has averaged just 276 donors per day through the first three months of 2022 (January through March).

Even as many routines have returned to pre-pandemic life, blood donation participation has not. The demand for blood has continued to outpace the number of donations, putting local hospitals in a constant state of urgent need and the lives of local patients at risk.

With the Kentucky Blood Center often operating on less than a day’s supply of blood over the last two years, the current shortage is especially worrisome entering summer when donation numbers historically drop off.

Help overcome the shortage and schedule an appointment today. When you donate, you help the Kentucky Blood Center supply blood for cancer treatments, premature births, car accidents, diseases, surgeries and more.

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred and walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit online or call 800-775-2522.

Mercer County Community Blood Drive

Wednesday, May 11, from 10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Lions Park Community Center

(133 Factory Street, Harrodsburg)