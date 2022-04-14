Holy Week Services In Mercer County

Easter, the holiest day in the Christian calendar, is Sunday, April 17. Here is a list of some ways to worship in Mercer County.

The Carpenter’s Christian Church

1340 US 127 Bypass; carpenterschristian.church; 859-734-0670

• Family Easter Celebration and Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 16, 1–3 p.m.

• Easter Drama Production on Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16, at 6:30 p.m.

• Easter Sunday, April 17, service at 9 and 11 a.m.

Fellowship Baptist Church

481 Cornishville Street; fellowshipbaptist.life.org; 859-734-7122

• Easter Sunday, April 17, Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., service at 11 a.m., evening worship at 6 p.m.

Harrodsburg Christian Church

305 South Main Street; harrodsburgchristian.org; 859-734-3224

• Palm Sunday, April 10, service at 10:30 a.m.

• Maundy Thursday, April 14, service at 6:30 p.m.

• Easter Sunday, April 17, service at 10:30 a.m.

Harrodsburg Community Church

1501 Danville Road; harrodsburgcommunitychurch.net; 859-734-3036

• Easter Sunday, April 17, service at 10:45 a.m., nursery and children’s church provided; prayer at 6 p.m.

Harrodsburg United Methodist Church

128 South Chiles Street; harrodsburgumc.org; 859-734-3704

• Easter Sunday, April 17, informal early service at 9:30 a.m., Sunday School classes at 9:45 a.m., contemporary music service at 10:40 a.m., traditional service at 11 a.m.

New Providence Presbyterian Church

3301 Louisville Road, Salvisa; 859-865-2521; newprovchurch.org

• Easter Sunday, April 17, service at 11 a.m.

Shawnee Run Baptist Church

2542 Shakertown Road; 859-748-5695; shawneerun.com

• Kids Easter Celebration, Saturday, April 16, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

• Easter Sunday, April 17, service at 10:30 a.m.

Southside Christian Church

1950 Danville Road; sccky.org; 859-734-6927

• Easter Sunday, April 17, service and childcare at 11 a.m.

St. Andrew Catholic Church

1126 Danville Road; harrodsburgcatholic.com; 859-734-4270

• Good Friday, April 15, Stations of the Cross, noon; service at 6:30 p.m.

• Easter Vigil, April 16, mass at 9 p.m..

• Easter Sunday, April 17, Spanish Mass, 8:30 a.m.; Mass, 11 a.m.

St. Barnabas Church of the Encourager

327 Main Street; 859-734-3377

• Easter Sunday, April 17, service at 10 a.m.

St. Phillips Episcopal Church

131 Short Street; saintphilip@bellsouth.net or stphilipsharrodsburg.org; 859-734-3569

• Palm Sunday—Blessing of the Palms and Holy Eucharist, April 10 at 10 a.m..

• Maundy Thursday—Holy Eucharist and Stripping of the Altar, April 14, 6:30 p.m.

• Good Friday Liturgy, April 15 at 6:30 p.m..

• Easter Holy Eucharist followed by Egg Hunt, April 17, 10 a.m.