Holy Week Services In Mercer County

Father Al DeGiacomo during Holy Week services in 2019 at St. Andrew Catholic Church. (File photo).

Easter, the holiest day in the Christian calendar, is Sunday, April 17. Here is a list of some ways to worship in Mercer County.

The Carpenter’s Christian Church
1340 US 127 Bypass; carpenterschristian.church; 859-734-0670
• Family Easter Celebration and Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 16, 1–3 p.m.

• Easter Drama Production on Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16, at 6:30 p.m.

• Easter Sunday, April 17, service at 9 and 11 a.m.

Fellowship Baptist Church
481 Cornishville Street; fellowshipbaptist.life.org; 859-734-7122

• Easter Sunday, April 17, Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., service at 11 a.m., evening worship at 6 p.m.

Harrodsburg Christian Church
305 South Main Street; harrodsburgchristian.org; 859-734-3224

• Palm Sunday, April 10, service at 10:30 a.m.

• Maundy Thursday, April 14, service at 6:30 p.m.

• Easter Sunday, April 17, service at 10:30 a.m.

Harrodsburg Community Church
1501 Danville Road; harrodsburgcommunitychurch.net; 859-734-3036

• Easter Sunday, April 17, service at 10:45 a.m., nursery and children’s church provided; prayer at 6 p.m.

Harrodsburg United Methodist Church
128 South Chiles Street; harrodsburgumc.org; 859-734-3704

• Easter Sunday, April 17, informal early service at 9:30 a.m., Sunday School classes at 9:45 a.m., contemporary music service at 10:40 a.m., traditional service at 11 a.m.

New Providence Presbyterian Church
3301 Louisville Road, Salvisa; 859-865-2521; newprovchurch.org

• Easter Sunday, April 17, service at 11 a.m.

Shawnee Run Baptist Church
2542 Shakertown Road; 859-748-5695; shawneerun.com

• Kids Easter Celebration, Saturday, April 16, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

• Easter Sunday, April 17, service at 10:30 a.m.

Southside Christian Church
1950 Danville Road; sccky.org; 859-734-6927

• Easter Sunday, April 17, service and childcare at 11 a.m.

St. Andrew Catholic Church
1126 Danville Road; harrodsburgcatholic.com; 859-734-4270

• Good Friday, April 15, Stations of the Cross, noon; service at 6:30 p.m.

• Easter Vigil, April 16, mass at 9 p.m..

• Easter Sunday, April 17, Spanish Mass, 8:30 a.m.; Mass, 11 a.m.

St. Barnabas Church of the Encourager
327 Main Street; 859-734-3377

• Easter Sunday, April 17, service at 10 a.m.

St. Phillips Episcopal Church
131 Short Street; saintphilip@bellsouth.net or stphilipsharrodsburg.org; 859-734-3569

• Palm Sunday—Blessing of the Palms and Holy Eucharist, April 10 at 10 a.m..

• Maundy Thursday—Holy Eucharist and Stripping of the Altar, April 14, 6:30 p.m.

• Good Friday Liturgy, April 15 at 6:30 p.m..

• Easter Holy Eucharist followed by Egg Hunt, April 17, 10 a.m.

