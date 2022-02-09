HMCTC launches new App

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission (HMCTC) launched their new App Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. The completion of this project is part of the tourist commission’s pledge to modernize their marketing strategy to reach potential travelers through a more cost effective digital means.

“We are excited for what this brings to Mercer County,” said Daarik Gray, executive director of the HMCTC. “The main resource people use to get their information in today’s world is through their phones, so we hope this App will allow all of our lodging, restaurants, attractions and events to be easily found in one place.”

Gray explained the App will help Mercer County tailor its marketing to become more of a destination spot for what is trending in travel at the time. The App will also add “challenges,” so if sampling locally crafted spirits is what a tourist is looking for, then they can complete a challenge. The App will guide them to local distilleries and allow them to collect a digital badge to track their progress. Along with challenges, the APP will feature tours to help guide the visitors to the numerous historic spots located in Mercer County.

“We want our restaurants, hotels, motels, Air BNB’s and tourism partners to succeed,” said Gray. “The best way we can do that is by providing an experience we can customize to potential tourist as well as locals. If the average American spends over five hours a day on their phone, then we want them to spend some of that time planning a trip here and this App will give them the tools to do that.”

While the APP is used to help visitors plan their trip, Gray explained he also wants local residents to benefit from it as well.

“The people who live right here in the community will also find the APP beneficial. It provides phone numbers, addresses, website links and much more to every restaurant, lodging opportunity and event right here in Mercer County. There is a full list of things ‘to do,’ so if you are looking for something to do on any given day, the APP should have it listed for you,” said Gray.

The App is available for free download from the Apple App store and the Google Play store by searching ‘Visit Mercer County KY.’

To submit information to be included on the App, email app@harrodsburgky.com.