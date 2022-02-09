| logout
Accused burglar tries, fails, to bully his way out of custody
Haggard Charged With Burglary, Menacing
Robert Moore
Herald Staff
rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com
A Harrodsburg man faces charges for breaking into an apartment and then apparently trying to bully his way out of custody last week.
Officers from the Harrodsburg Police Department responded to a call about a burglary in progress on West Office Street on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 7:04 p.m.
The caller told police a man was entering an apartment and carrying items to a blue SUV.
Police found the SUV parked in front of the residence. Sitting in the passenger seat was Matthew Keith Haggard, 35, of 210 Russell Street……
