Weekender For Jan. 27–Feb. 3: Margaritas & Headshots And More

You don’t have to keep using that same 10 year old picture forever, you know. On Friday, Jan. 28, the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits will host Margaritas and Mugshots, featuring drinks, food, and free headshots by Bethany Casey. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m.

This week, Lemon’s Mill Brewery is hosting three—three—that’s right, count them, three! nights of entertainment, with Lisa Allen Foster on Thursday, Jan. 27; Paul Kinser on Friday, Jan. 28; and Nick Lester and Tony on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The Winter Funfest at Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage-Mayo Road) continues Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 27. There will be snow tubing if it’s cold enough to make snow and pictures with Santa. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2-5 p.m. Sundays.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Jan. 27

• Live music by Lisa Allen Foster at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by the Swinery BBQ. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Jan. 28

• Live music by Paul Kinser at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by 2nd Hand Smoking BBQ. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Margaritas and Mugshots at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Drinks, food, and free headshots by Bethany Casey starting 6:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Friday Night Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

Saturday, Jan. 29

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). Admission: Ages 2 and over $3. Ages 2 and under free. Photos with Santa $10. Snow tubing prices: ages 2 and over $10, ages 2 and under free (snow tubing only available if it’s cold enough). 2-5 p.m. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com.

• Live music by Nick Lester and Tony at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Hogtown BBQ Social Eatery. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

• Live music by Hannah Mae at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Drinks, food, and free headshots by Bethany Casey starting 6:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Sunday, Jan. 30

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). Admission: Ages 2 and over $3. Ages 2 and under free. Photos with Santa $10. Snow tubing prices: ages 2 and over $10, ages 2 and under free (snow tubing only available if it’s cold enough). 2-5 p.m. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by the Swinging BBQ. Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Thursday, Feb. 3

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Looking Ahead

A quick look at what’s happening over the next several months. All events are free unless otherwise listed.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

• Valentine Wine Tasting at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Red, rose, blush and white. $10 gets a taste of each wine. Starts 6 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Saturday, Feb. 19

• Dinner theater: “Wedding Vow Vengeance” at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Solve a murder mystery performed around a three-course-dinner at the 1820 Meeting House. Admission: $79 per person, includes food, nonalcoholic beverages, tax and tip. Cash bar available. Event for ages 21 and up. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Friday, Feb. 25

• Live drama: Beauty and the Beast Jr. at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Production runs Feb. 25-27 and March 4-6, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Directed by Allan Barlow. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre@gmail.com.

Saturday, Feb. 26

• Taste of Italy at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). Fund raiser for the Mercer County Fair and Horse Show. Food, music and silent auction with a little Italian flair. Cash bar. Price starts at $30. Starts 6 p.m. Masks required. mercerfair.com or 859-605-2145.