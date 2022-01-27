 Skip to content

Weekender For Jan. 27–Feb. 3: Margaritas & Headshots And More

| |

From left: Lisa Allen Foster at Lemon’s Mill Brewery on Thursday, Nick Lester and Tony at Lemon’s Mill Brewery on Saturday and Hannah Mae at the Vault on Saturday.

Robert Moore
Herald Staff
rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

You don’t have to keep using that same 10 year old picture forever, you know. On Friday, Jan. 28, the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits will host Margaritas and Mugshots, featuring drinks, food, and free headshots by Bethany Casey. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m.

This week, Lemon’s Mill Brewery is hosting three—three—that’s right, count them, three! nights of entertainment, with Lisa Allen Foster on Thursday, Jan. 27; Paul Kinser on Friday, Jan. 28; and Nick Lester and Tony on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The Winter Funfest at Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage-Mayo Road) continues Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 27. There will be snow tubing if it’s cold enough to make snow and pictures with Santa. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2-5 p.m. Sundays.

Lisa Allen Foster

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Jan. 27
• Live music by Lisa Allen Foster at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by the Swinery BBQ. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Jan. 28
• Live music by Paul Kinser at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by 2nd Hand Smoking BBQ. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Margaritas and Mugshots at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Drinks, food, and free headshots by Bethany Casey starting 6:30 p.m. 859-605-2118  or Facebook: The Vault.

• Friday Night Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

Nick Lester and Tony

Saturday, Jan. 29
• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). Admission: Ages 2 and over $3. Ages 2 and under free. Photos with Santa $10. Snow tubing prices: ages 2 and over $10, ages 2 and under free (snow tubing only available if it’s cold enough). 2-5 p.m. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com.

• Live music by Nick Lester and Tony at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Hogtown BBQ Social Eatery. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

• Live music by Hannah Mae at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Drinks, food, and free headshots by Bethany Casey starting 6:30 p.m. 859-605-2118  or Facebook: The Vault.

Hannah Mae

Sunday, Jan. 30
• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). Admission: Ages 2 and over $3. Ages 2 and under free. Photos with Santa $10. Snow tubing prices: ages 2 and over $10, ages 2 and under free (snow tubing only available if it’s cold enough). 2-5 p.m. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by the Swinging BBQ. Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Thursday, Feb. 3
• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.

Looking Ahead

A quick look at what’s happening over the next several months. All events are free unless otherwise listed.

Wednesday, Feb. 9
• Valentine Wine Tasting at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Red, rose, blush and white. $10 gets a taste of each wine. Starts 6 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Saturday, Feb. 19
• Dinner theater: “Wedding Vow Vengeance” at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Solve a murder mystery performed around a three-course-dinner at the 1820 Meeting House. Admission: $79 per person, includes food, nonalcoholic beverages, tax and tip. Cash bar available. Event for ages 21 and up. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Friday, Feb. 25
• Live drama: Beauty and the Beast Jr. at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Production runs Feb. 25-27 and March 4-6, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Directed by Allan Barlow. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre@gmail.com.

Saturday, Feb. 26
• Taste of Italy at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). Fund raiser for the Mercer County Fair and Horse Show. Food, music and silent auction with a little Italian flair. Cash bar. Price starts at $30. Starts 6 p.m. Masks required. mercerfair.com or 859-605-2145.

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment