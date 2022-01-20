Weekender For Jan. 20-27: Go Tell America Banquet And More

Robert Moore

The Central Kentucky Go Tell America Crusade Kick-Off Banquet happens Monday, Jan. 24, at the Campbellsville University Harrodsburg Athletic Complex (772 University Drive). The banquet starts at 6:30 p.m. Johnny Hunt, national strategist for evangelism with the Southern Baptist Convention, will be the guest speaker.

The Go Tell America crusade unites churches, who pool their resources to prepare the way for evangelistic crusades to be held in football stadiums, civic centers and coliseums, according to their website. The nightly event features video, popular Christian artists, testimonies of hope and inspiration and a clear Gospel message.

The crusade is scheduled for April 10-13. Co-chairs of the evangelistic outreach are Choe Sergent, pastor of Junction City First Baptist Church; Doug Wesley, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Danville; Tim Mathis, pastor of Danville First Baptist Church, and Greg Warren, pastor of Carpenter’s Christian Church in Harrodsburg.

The Winter Funfest at Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage-Mayo Road) continues Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 27. There will be snow tubing if it’s cold enough to make snow and pictures with Santa. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2-5 p.m. Sundays.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Jan. 20

• Live music by Kentucky High Times at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Boston’s Way. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Jan. 21

• Live music by James Al Foster at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Wake ‘n’ Bake. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859) 605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Friday Night Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

Saturday, Jan. 22

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). Admission: Ages 2 and over $3. Ages 2 and under free. Photos with Santa $10. Snow tubing prices: ages 2 and over $10, ages 2 and under free (snow tubing only available if it’s cold enough). 2-5 p.m. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com.

• Live music by Kentucky Bourbon Trailers at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by 2nd Hand Smoking BBQ. Starts 7 p.m.

(doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Cocktail Craftmanship and Sipinar at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn how to craft four popular cocktails—including a classic Old Fashioned—in Shakertown’s Winter Kitchen. Admission: $75, including tastings, recipes and your very own ‘Boston Shaker. Starts 4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

• Live music by LBP Country at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859) 605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Sunday, Jan. 23

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). Admission: Ages 2 and over $3. Ages 2 and under free. Photos with Santa $10. Snow tubing prices: ages 2 and over $10, ages 2 and under free (snow tubing only available if it’s cold enough). 2-5 p.m. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Monday, Jan. 24

• Go Tell America with Rick Gage Kick off Banquet at Campbellsville University Harrodsburg Athletic Complex (772 University Drive). Starts 6:30 p.m. Choe Sergent at 859-854-3253 or choesergent@jcfbc.org or Doug Wesley at 859-516-8642 or dougwesley64@hotmail.com or gotellcrusades.com.

Thursday, Jan. 27

• Live music by Lisa Allen Foster at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by the Swinery BBQ. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

