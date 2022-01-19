Local Man Indicted For Possession Of Meth, Fentanyl And Cocaine

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, the Mercer County Grand Jury handed up indictments on drug charges and bail jumping.

DRUG CHARGES

• Timothy Mayo, 31, of 204 Belmont Circle, was charged with 1st-degree trafficking in methamphetamine and 1st-degree trafficking in fentanyl, both class B felonies, and 1st-degree trafficking in cocaine, a class C felony. All three offenses occurred on Nov. 5, 2021, according to the indictment. Bail was set at $20,000 with drug-related conditions: reporting to pretrial services, random drug testing and no new arrests involving alcohol, illegal substances or pain medications with or without a prescription. Patrolman Blake Darland (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified.

• David Estes, 59, of 508 North Main Street No. 4, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a class C felony; 3rd-degree trafficking in alprazolam, which is commonly known as Xanax; trafficking in marijuana; and possession of drug…