Weekender For Jan. 6, 2022, To Jan. 13, 2022: Ft. Harrod Powder Run And A Look Ahead At January

Editor’s Note: Events may be canceled because of inclement weather.

Celebrate Harrodsburg’s colonial history this weekend with the George Rogers Clark Powder Run at Old Fort Harrod State Park on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Back in June 1776, Clark and another delegate were elected to go to Virginia to ask for recognition for the Kentucky settlements—including Harrodsburg, then known as Harrodstown—and protection. He succeeded in both counts. The Virginia the General Assembly made Kentucky a county of Virginia while Gov. Patrick Henry granted Clark with 500 pounds of gunpowder.

But that turned out to be the easy part. Clark had to bring the badly needed gunpowder back to Kentucky through territory swarming with Native American and British forces.

The Powder Run celebrates Clark’s legendary achievement. Fortunately, you won’t have to run all the way to the Virginia state capital, just the last few blocks. The commemorative march is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage-Mayo Road) is hosting a Winter Funfest Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 27. There will be snow tubing if it’s cold enough to make snow and pictures with Santa. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2-5 p.m. Sundays.

Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

• Live music by Brad Hardin at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Boston’s Way. 4-11 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery. Canceled because of snow.

Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

• Live acoustic music by Andrea and Derek at Rock Haven Cigar Tap And Pour House (419 East Office Street). Music starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859) 605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Friday Night Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). Admission: Ages 2 and over $3. Ages 2 and under free. Photos with Santa $10. Snow tubing prices: ages 2 and over $10, ages 2 and under free (snow tubing only available if it’s cold enough). 2-5 p.m. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com.

• George Rogers Clark Powder Run at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Commemorate the return of George Rogers Clark with 500 pounds of gunpowder to save Fort Harrod. Reenactors will gather at the park. Walk starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3314 or fortharrod@ky.gov.

• Live music at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022

• Winter Funfest at Devine’s (623 Talmage-Mayo Road). Admission: Ages 2 and over $3. Ages 2 and under free. Photos with Santa $10. Snow tubing prices: ages 2 and over $10, ages 2 and under free (snow tubing only available if it’s cold enough). 2-5 p.m. 859-613-5066 or devinescornmaze.com.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

• Legislative Preview featuring Sen. Dr. Donald Douglas and Rep. Kim King. at 19th Hole Restaurant (1742 Danville Road). Starts 8 a.m. www.mercerchamber.com.

• Live music by Nick and Tony at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Pig Out. 4-11 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

January and February

Monday, Jan. 17

• Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022 at Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street). Starts with breakfast at 8 a.m., commemorative march at 9 a.m. and special program featuring the speaker, Dr. O.J. Oleka, president of Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities, at 9:30 a.m. Contact: Dana Anderson at Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office, dana.anderson@uky.edu or 859-734-4378.

Saturday, Jan. 22

• Cocktail Craftmanship and Sipinar at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn how to craft four popular cocktails—including a classic Old Fashioned—in Shakertown’s Winter Kitchen. Admission: $75, including tastings, recipes and your very own ‘Boston Shaker. Starts 4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Monday, Jan. 24

• Go Tell America with Rick Gage Kick off Banquet at Campbellsville University Harrodsburg Athletic Complex (772 University Drive). Starts 6:30 p.m. Choe Sergent at 859-854-3253 or choesergent@jcfbc.org or Doug Wesley at 859-516-8642 or dougwesley64@hotmail.com or gotellcrusades.com.

Friday, Jan. 28

• Friday Night Movie at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

February

• Live drama: Beauty and the Beast Jr. at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Feb. 25-27 and March 4-6, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Directed by Allan Barlowe. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre@gmail.com.

Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.