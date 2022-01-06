Authorities Ask Public To Stay Home During Winter Storm

Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

With snow continuing to accumulate across Mercer County and Kentucky, state and local officials–including the Harrodsburg Police Department–are advising people to stay home.

The winter storm warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. tonight, according to the National Weather Service, with heavy snow accumulations of up to 8 inches, with higher amounts possible. Snowfall rates will exceed one inch per hour at times.

What follows is an update from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 7.

Fayette and Madison Counties – Interstate 75

Motorists should avoid the area with the Clays Ferry Bridge. Several semi-tractor trailer trucks have jackknifed and will need to be removed before traffic can continue

Clark and Montgomery Counties – Interstate 64

Motorists should avoid the area near milepoint 103–there has been an incident involving many cars westbound–eastbound has been closed to allow for emergency vehicles and plow trucks to get to people involved in the accident.

The KYTC snow and ice information website provides details about priority routes, helpful winter weather tips, fact sheets and videos on salt application and snow removal: http://snowky.ky.gov