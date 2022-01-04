Errin Thompson

Mark Erinn Thompson 47, husband of Kristy Allen Thompson, of Nicholasville and formerly of Harrodsburg, died Dec. 30, 2021. Born Jan. 6, 1974, in Fayette County, he was the son of the late Mark Allen Thompson and the late Katherine (Kitty) Johns Thompson. He was baseball and golf coach for East Jessamine High School Jaguars and spent his professional career in logistics. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: four sons, Andrew, Benjamin, Camron and Nicholas; grandmother Jeanie Walton Thompson, one sister Jaisa (Malcolm) Thompson Miracle, sister-in-law, Tracy (Jeff) Fischer, brother-in-law Michael (Laura) Allen, sister-in-law Robin Haywood, brother-in-law Danny Haywood, in-laws Tom and Brenda Haywood, Johnny and Carol Allen, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Reverend John T. Thompson and Fred and Ruth Johns, two uncles, Stephen Thompson and Bart Johns, and one aunt, Karen Johns Kelley.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.