NICK PASCUAL

Nicholas “Nick” Gregorio Pascual, 23, of Harrodsburg, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at his home.

Born July 16, 1998, in Broward County, Florida, he was the son of John Pascual and Meeri Vepsalainen.

