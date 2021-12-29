NICK PASCUAL By Harrodsburg Herald | December 29, 2021 | 0 NICK PASCUAL Nicholas “Nick” Gregorio Pascual, 23, of Harrodsburg, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at his home. Born July 16, 1998, in Broward County, Florida, he was the son of John Pascual and Meeri Vepsalainen. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts DELBERT WEST December 29, 2021 | No Comments » J.C. STINE December 29, 2021 | No Comments » RONNIE ROBERTSON December 29, 2021 | No Comments » ALBERT MITCHELL December 29, 2021 | No Comments » WILLIAM JONES December 29, 2021 | No Comments »