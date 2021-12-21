 Skip to content

Titans Sink Against Admirals

The Harrodsburg Herald/David Carpenter
Lindsay Jessie finished the night with six rebounds and six points against Danville Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans girls basketball team (4-1)  recorded their first loss of the season to the Danville Lady Admirals (3-1) Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Danville’s Tyliah Bradshaw started the game with two straight steals and turned one into an easy layup in transition, 0-2. Lindsay Jessie had two quick blocks in the paint to stop the Admiral’s attack and finished at the rim on the other end to even up the score, 2-2. 

Danville hit two quick shots in a row and Mercer answered back with two straight 3-pointers, one from Teigh Yeast assisted by Sara Dunn and another from Dunn off an inbound pass, 8-6. The teams traded layups to end the first quarter of play with the Admirals leading, 10-12. 

Bradshaw started the second quarter with another steal and uncontested layup, but Mercer answered back with a Hope Lanham triple, 13-14. Dunn made a good play to find Timberlynn Yeast cutting to the basket

