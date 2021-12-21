Titans Sink Against Admirals

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans girls basketball team (4-1) recorded their first loss of the season to the Danville Lady Admirals (3-1) Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Danville’s Tyliah Bradshaw started the game with two straight steals and turned one into an easy layup in transition, 0-2. Lindsay Jessie had two quick blocks in the paint to stop the Admiral’s attack and finished at the rim on the other end to even up the score, 2-2.

Danville hit two quick shots in a row and Mercer answered back with two straight 3-pointers, one from Teigh Yeast assisted by Sara Dunn and another from Dunn off an inbound pass, 8-6. The teams traded layups to end the first quarter of play with the Admirals leading, 10-12.

Bradshaw started the second quarter with another steal and uncontested layup, but Mercer answered back with a Hope Lanham triple, 13-14. Dunn made a good play to find Timberlynn Yeast cutting to the basket