Lady Bulldogs get big win

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Bulldogs girls’ basketball team (2-2) destroyed the June Buchanan Lady Crusaders (2-6), 80-50, Friday, Dec. 17.

The Bulldogs got out to an early lead behind senior Brynn Simpson’s impressive start in the paint with two straight baskets, 4-2. Gabrielle Thompson tracked down a long rebound and got the layup to go after being fouled, 6-2. Thompson added a 3-pointer with good ball movement from the Bulldogs, 9-4.

Burgin continued to go inside with Simpson having a good mismatch against the Crusaders. On back-to-back plays Simpson scored with a layup and made a good play to pass out of a double team to Isabella Mays for another easy layup, 13-4.