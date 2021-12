Mary Glenn Keightley McMurry, 81, died Nov.15, 2021, in Lexington. Born July 13, 1940, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Vivian Keightley and W.Glenn Keightley. She graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in speech pathology. Survivors include: one daughter, Katrina (Greg) Hood, of Lexington; one son, Barry McMurry of Louisville; one sister, Kay Keightley Foster of Danville; and four grandchildren. No services are planned at this time.