The Weekender Dec. 10-16 2021 – Cookies, ornaments and hot chocolate, oh my!

The holiday happenings continue to usher in the Christmas spirit this week, including Cookies With Santa at the Harrodsburg Police Department (1300 Louisville Road) and Harrodsburg Kiwanis club. The program features games, treats, free pictures with Santa and Identakid safety kits. The fun starts at 2 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-5120 or visit the HPD’s Facebook page.

On the same day, celebrate Christmas at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). The elves on the library staff have planned an overstuffed day, featuring a model train exhibit, hot chocolate bar, Mercer County Humane Society meet and greet, writing letters to Santa, ornament making, snowy photos, live music, stories around the hearth, ugly sweater contest and caroling. 2-6 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit online at mcplib.info.

