Small Business Saturday, Blessing Of The Hounds And More This Weekend

Happy Thanksgiving From The Harrodsburg Herald

The big event this week is Shop Small Saturday on Nov. 27. For a full list of participating shops, check out this story. With that covered, let’s take a look at what’s happening at the beginning of December.

“Christmas on Main” happens Friday, Dec. 3, from 5-8 p.m. with the tree lighting ceremony scheduled for 6 p.m. at Olde Town Park on Main Street. In addition to visiting with Santa, the event will feature live music, drink and dinner specials from downtown restaurants as well as extended hours and holiday specials at downtown shops.

New this year is a holiday cyber quest involving social media tagging, photos and fun at local stores, restaurants and events. Harrodsburg First will start posting challenges on Small Business Saturday. For more information, visit their website, downtownharrodsburg.com or check out their Facebook page.

Speaking of Christmas traditions, Allan Barlow’s one-man production of “A Christmas Carol” returns to Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). The play runs for one weekend, on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3

p.m. Admission is $12. For more information, call 859-734-2389 or visit www.raggededgetheatre.org.

(All events are free unless stated otherwise.)

Wednesday, Nov. 24

• Live music by 190 Proof Bluegrass at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by El Jarochito. 4-11 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Thanksgiving

Thursday, Nov. 25

• Pay What You Can Afford Thanksgiving at 19th Hole (1742 Danville Road). Serving 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Also serving meals for families (4-6 people) including turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dressing, broccoli casserole and corn pudding. Family meals $75. 859-613-2400 or www.brightleafgolfresort.com/19th_hole.

Black Friday

Friday, Nov. 26

• Friday Night Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Small Business Saturday

Saturday, Nov. 27

• Blessing of the Hounds at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Start of the formal hunting season featuring Long Run Woodford Hounds, riders, horses and fox. 9-11 a.m.. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Small Business Saturday Shop Small Event. Kick off event at Feeders Pet Supply (866 South College Street) featuring pet pictures with Santa, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Proceeds benefit Mercer County Humane Society. See page 5A for full listing of participating stores. Call Jill Cutler, 859-734-2365.

• Civil War Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn how the Civil War impacted Shakertown in the 1860s. Starts 6 p.m. Prices: $15 for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages 6-12 and $5 for ages 5 and under. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

Sunday, Nov. 28

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Hanging of the Greens at Fellowship Baptist (481 Cornishville Street). Featuring traditional hymns, audio/visual and interactive. Starts 6 p.m. 859-734-7122 or fellowshipbaptist.life.

• Civil War Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6 p.m. Prices: $15 for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages 6-12 and $5 for ages 5 and under. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Monday, Nov. 30

• Bow making class at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

• Sip and Shop at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Wine tasting with holiday shopping featuring local vendors. Starts 5 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Thursday, Dec. 2

• Day of Holiday Fun at Mercer County Extension Office (1007 Lexington Road). Workshops include Easy Appetizers with Bobbie Hancock (11 a.m., no cost), Fresh Greens Wreath (2 p.m., $10) and Bourbon Balls with Ric Bessin (6 p.m., $5). 859-734-4378 or Facebook: Mercer County Extension.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

