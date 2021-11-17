Weekender For Nov. 18 – 25: Kicking Off The Holiday Season And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The holiday season kicks off in Mercer County this weekend with two events: the St. Andrew Catholic Church’s Christmas Bazaar and Silent Auction and the Holiday Open House happens at Old Fort Harrod State Park. The bazaar and silent auction happens on Friday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to the carryout meal, which starts at 11 a.m., you can get a jump on your Christmas shopping by bidding on handicrafts, themed gift baskets, baked goods and gift certificates. You can also view items on the St. Andrew Facebook page. Bids will be accepted online and in person.

Bidding starts Nov. 19 and ends Nov. 20. For more information, visit the Facebook page, visit their website at harrodsburgcatholic.com or call 859-734-4270.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, the annual Holiday Open House happens at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Tour the fort by candlelight. Enjoy the Christmas decorations, free cookies and hot chocolate, the discounted merchandise in the gift shop and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Open house hours are 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3314 or visit online at parks.ky.gov/harrodsburg/parks/historic/old-fort-harrod-state-park.

And don’t forget, “Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr!” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street) plays Friday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 21. Friday and Saturday evening performances start at 7 p.m. with Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. Admission is $12. Season tickets are $50 For more information, call 859-734-2389 or visit www.raggededgetheatre.org.

(All events are free unless stated otherwise.)

Thursday, Nov. 18

• Live music by D. Boone Pittman at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by the Combination. Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Nov. 19

• Christmas Bazaar and Silent Auction at St. Andrew Catholic Church (1125 Danville Road). 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., carryout meal starts at 11 a.m. harrodsburgcatholic.com, 859-734-4270 or Facebook: St. Andrew.

• Night Hike: Beaver Moon at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Explore the starry sky. 5:30-7 p.m. Prices: $15 for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages 6-12 and $5 for ages 5 and under. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Friday Family Flick at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Featuring the Pixar movie “Soul.” Rated PG. Starts 7 p.m. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Masks and physical distancing recommended. mcplib.info or 859- 734-3680.

• Live drama: “Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr!” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Evening performances start at 7 p.m. Admission $12. 859-734-2389 or www.raggededgetheatre.org.

• Friday Night Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits (235 South Main Street). 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Saturday, Nov. 20

• Christmas Bazaar and Silent Auction at St. Andrew Catholic Church (1125 Danville Road). 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., carryout meal starts at 11 a.m. harrodsburgcatholic.com, 859-734-4270 or Facebook: St. Andrew.

• Basket Weaving at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn the art of weaving natural reed into a basket. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. p.m. Price (including boxed lunch): $75, $70 for annual passholder. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Artist Demonstration featuring Bill Berryman at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Berryman will guide participants at the welcome center through the artistic process. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Same contact info as above.

• Civil War Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn how the Civil War impacted Shakertown in the 1860s. Starts at 6 p.m. Prices: $15 for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages 6-12 and $5 for ages 5 and under. Same contact info as above.

• Holiday Open House at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Holiday celebration at fort, with free cookies and hot chocolate, discounted merchandise in the gift shop and Santa and Mrs. Claus. 6 to 8 p.m. 859-734-3314 or parks.ky.gov/harrodsburg/parks/historic/old-fort-harrod-state-park.

• Live music by Cadillac Tractor at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Live drama: “Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr!” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Evening performance starts 7 p.m. Admission $12. 859-734-2389 or www.raggededgetheatre.org.

• Live music at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

• Live music by Andrew Palmer at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Sunday, Nov. 21

• Live drama: “Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr!” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Matinee starts at 3 p.m. Admission $12. 859-734-2389 or www.raggededgetheatre.org.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts at 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Wednesday, Nov. 24



• Holiday Homecoming featuring live music by 190 Proof Bluegrass at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by El Jarochito. 4-11 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.