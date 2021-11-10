Harrodsburg 250th Launches Facebook Page And Website

Share And Like On Facebook To Qualify To Win A $500 Gift Basket

Harrodsburg 250th Inc. has launched a Facebook page, Harrodsburg’s 250th Celebration (@Harrodsburg250) and website www.harrodsburg250th.com.

The launch includes a gift basket worth $500 of locally branded food, apparel, sundries and even a round of golf at Bright Leaf Golf Resort. To be eligible to win the basket, Facebook followers must like the page and share the post. The winner of the basket will be announced via Facebook on Friday, Nov. 19.

The launch of the official 250th Facebook page coincides with the announcement of the official website for Harrodsburg’s 250th anniversary: harrodsburg250th.com. The website, created in partnership with the Harrodsburg Mercer County Tourism Commission and the Harrodsburg Historical Society, currently provides an overview look at Harrodsburg’s history. As we approach the Sestercentennial on June 16, 2024, the website will also offer a schedule of events leading up to the 250th celebration, an opportunity to purchase branded keepsakes and everything needed to plan a trip to Mercer County.

In June 2021, the Harrodsburg 250th Inc. Board announced Daarik Gray, executive director of the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission, had been elected chairman of the board and Mercer County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jill Cutler was elected vice-chair. Other officers and board members include Nancy Hill, president of the Harrodsburg Historical Society as secretary, Noel Turner of the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program as treasurer, Barry Steele, LeMayne Ellis, Robin Ison, Rosalind Turner, Tony Patterson, David Coleman, Dana Anderson, Steve Hadden, Kaitlyn Harder and Billy Rankin.

“Over the next three two years there is much work to be done in preparation for the 250th anniversary celebration,” according to Daarik Gray. “We are fortunate to have this group of talented professionals leading the way for our community.”