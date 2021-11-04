Weekender For Nov. 4-Nov. 11: Handcrafts And More This Weekend

Robert Moore

Halloween is over, more or less, and that means it’s time to start thinking about gifts. And there is no better gift than one that is handmade.

In November, Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is offering instruction in traditional crafts.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, you can learn to wrap, tie and finish handmade brooms just like the Shakers did. Students begin by making small brushes and progressing to creating a Turkey Wing broom, a hand-tied variation of a traditional flat broom

All necessary materials are provided. No experience is necessary. The workshop runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and costs $70—$65 for annual pass-holders.

In addition, artist Lydia Allen will demonstrate needlework and penny rug making at the welcome center on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Inspired by the intricate handwork designs from 18th-and 19th-century textiles, Allen’s wool creations are all hand cut and stitched.c The demonstration will take place outdoors, weather permitting, and guests will be able to discuss the process. Participation is included with admission.

For more information, call 859-734-5411 or visit shakervillageky.org.

(All events are free unless stated otherwise.)

Thursday, Nov. 4

• Live music by Carrie Anne McDonald at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery. Admission $5. 859-734-3314.

Friday, Nov. 5

• Friday Night Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Civil War Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn how the Civil War impacted Shakertown in the 1860s. Starts at 6 p.m. Prices: $15 for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages 6-12 and $5 for ages 5 and under. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits (235 South Main Street). 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Sing-O and Halloween costume contest at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Saturday, Nov. 6

• Halloween Party at Kamp Kennedy Marina (4646 Kennedy Bridge Road, Lancaster) featuring Hey Mista DJ Service, 9 p.m. to midnight. Cost: $15 with food provided. Facebook: Kamp Kennedy Marina.

• 40th Anniversary Celebration at Dunn’s BBQ and Catering (726 Cane Run Street). Special pork or pulled chicken $5 a plate. Cake and lemonade for everyone. Starts 4 p.m. 859-734-3675 or Facebook: Dunn’s BBQ & Catering.

• Civil War Tour at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn how the Civil War impacted Shakertown in the 1860s. Starts at 6 p.m. Prices: $15 for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages 6-12 and $5 for ages 5 and under. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

• Live music by Brad Hardin at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

Sunday, Nov. 7

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts at 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

• Taco Cruzdays at Auto Kustoms (123 South Chiles Street) featuring Zeke’s Combination Food Truck and fresh lemonade by Your Main Squeeze. 5-8 p.m. or until food runs out. Facebook: Auto Kustoms.

Thursday, Nov. 11

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery. Admission $5. 859-734-3314.

