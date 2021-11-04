JAMES SPRAGUE

James White Sprague, 73, of Harrodsburg, husband of Shirley Paulson Sprague, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born July 15, 1948, in Anderson, Indiana, he was the son of the late James R. and Helen (White) Sprague.

Jim retired after 32 years as a science teacher at Perryville Elementary School. Jim and Shirley own and operate the Bee Hive Gifts in Harrodsburg. He was a part of local productions at Ragged Edge Community Theater and was a member of the Carpenter’s Christian Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Laurie (Lee) Readnower of Harrodsburg; two sons, John (Brandy) Sprague and James M. (Margaret Jean) Sprague, both of Harrodsburg; one sister, Marthann Walker of Phoenix, Arizona; as well as seven grandchildren, Aaron (Casey) Bee, Jessica Bee, Emily (Kaleb) Johnson, John Tyler (Maegan) Rayburn, Audrey Conley, Scott Anthony Sprague and Jaimie (Chase) Littral; and six great-grandchildren, Jane Porter, Ava Conley, Abel Conley, Oaklyn Bee, Cameron Rayburn and Emerson Littral.

Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 29, with Greg Warren officiating. A private burial was in Spring Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to: American Cancer Society or UK Markey Cancer Center.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.

