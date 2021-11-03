The Importance And Fun Of Small Business Saturday

Lane Hall

Herald Staff

Lane@harrodsburgherald.com

The Friday after Thanksgiving is “Black Friday,” where swathes of people flock to their favorite mega-stores in order to claw and clamor over unheard of deals that will be gone by morning. Its popularity cannot be denied. The Black Friday shenanigans may be less distracting in Harrodsburg, but they take place nonetheless. But the Mercer Chamber of Commerce has worked to give shoppers another choice, Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27.

Small Business Saturday is the local answer to Black Friday. So in the wake of the madness, the Saturday following Black Friday, time and resources are dedicated to promoting the Mercer based businesses, in an effort to support them, considering all that they do for our community.

The Mercer Chamber of Commerce has been championing this event for more than 10 years, with a contract with the American Express Shop Small Team.

Jill Cutler, executive director of the Mercer Chamber of Commerce and a committee member for Small Business Saturday, is excited for this year’s plans.

“It is one of our favorite times in the chamber office, because it is not only fun to plan the day of the event, it is also a joy to get a special member photo and interact with those we appreciate so very much,” she said.

The chamber has confirmed the involvement of 25 businesses with more on the way.

This year, the kick off is taking place at Feeder’s Pet Supply (866 South College Street) who will play host to a Santa Claus for pictures with pets and children with proceeds going to the Mercer County Humane Society.

Cutler said that is just the beginning. The Small Business Saturday committee is orchestrating all kinds of fun for the event, she said, including pop-up shops, prizes and food trucks. In return, the community is being encouraged to shop in all places from Salvisa to Bright Leaf and everywhere in between.

Old Fort Harrod State Park will host several food trucks and have a special appearance by Tinker Bell for children to meet and take photos.

A fun challenge for shoppers this year includes checking in through social media with spots around town businesses that owners will have set up for fun selfies. Those that tag the Mercer Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, in addition to using #MCSBS hashtag, will be entered to win gift baskets made up of items available at local retailers.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and local businesses still have time to get involved. Various businesses will be opening their doors that day to allow pop-up-shops. Kentucky Prime Realty is already full, both the Harrodsburg Perk and Chill and Driscoll Tax Service have spaces available.

Cutler said she hopes the additional sponsors this year, the Harrodsburg Herald, the Lodge at Logan Vineyards, the Solar Resource Center and Community Trust Bank, will allow for more events to bring shoppers out to the local stores.

“I hope you are encouraged to go out on Nov. 27 and support the local businesses. Small Business Saturday is a great way to show our locals how much we appreciate them,” said Cutler.

To add a business on the Small Business Saturday listing email info@mercerchamber.com.