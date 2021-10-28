MAURICE ‘BOB’ BAKER

Maurice C. “Bob” Baker, 92, of Harrodsburg, widower of Sara Sparrow Baker, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at his residence.

Born Nov. 22, 1928, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Charlie and Rosie Lee Carr Baker.

He was a retired South Central Bell employee; a farmer; a Korean War US Army veteran; a graduate of Rose Hill High School; a member of the Oleika Shriner, Masonic Lodge and VFW; a Kentucky Colonel; and a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.