Boneyard In Burgin: Spooky Season Fun With The Turner Family

Lane Hall

Herald Staff

lane@harrodsburgherald.com

A Burgin family’s fun Halloween preparations have captured the hearts of the community. Jennifer and Joe Turner of Pleasant Hill Drive in Burgin began earlier this month by taking some plastic skeletons and setting up some funny scenes in their yard, including kayaking skeletons and yard mowing skeletons. The couple got more elaborate as time went on and as their creativity increased, so did the attention to their yard.

It started with the neighbors’ kids, who began getting excited to come home from school each day to see what the Turner’s had done with the bones. From there, surrounding members of the community began to notice too; and as they did, the Turner’s became more dedicated.

“It was encouraging to see how many people have enjoyed the skeleton set-ups over the last month,” said Jennifer Turner. She feels that it’s a fun way to celebrate the holiday whilst also safely taking people’s minds off of the ever-lingering COVID pandemic. She also noted that as the schemes become more elaborate they become more difficult too, but she and Joe have more ideas for the trio of skeletons to finish out the month and enjoy every minute of it.

“We even work on them well into the night,” Turner said. “Afterwards we go to bed with only one thing in mind: what are we going to do next?”