Bridge Replacement On New Dixville Road Scheduled To Start Wednesday, Sept. 29

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The state is scheduled to begin work replacing the the bridge on New Dixville Road/Kentucky 1941 next week.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 7 a.m. the bridge will close. Motorists are being advised to take the signed detour set up by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Signs are in place to guide the traveling public, according to the KYTC. Here are the directions for the detour, according to the state.

From the east end of the bridge:

• Take New Dixville Road/KY 1941 to the intersection with US 68 (3.5 mi).

• Turn right onto US 68.

• Take US 68 to US 150 (3.1 mi).

• Turn right onto US 150.

• Turn right onto KY 1920 after (0.2 mi).

• Take KY 1920 to KY 442 (5.9 mi).

• Turn right onto KY 442.

• Take KY 442 to KY 152 (2.7 mi).

• Turn right onto KY 152.

• Take KY 152 to KY 1941 (3.3 mi).

• Turn right onto New Dixville Road KY/1941.

• Traveling (3.5 mi) on New Dixville Road/KY 1941 will take you to the other end of the bridge.

As always, closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors.

According to a KYTC press release, the bridge over the Chaplin River will be replaced as part of the Bridging Kentucky Program. Bridging Kentucky is a commitment to improving the safety, and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state. The program is designed to open closed structures, improve bridge lifespans, ensure appropriate weight capacities are met, and improve access, and mobility for all Kentuckians. So far, more than 300 structures have been rehabilitated, repaired or replaced.

For more information on Bridging Kentucky, and other bridge projects, please visit www.BridgingKentucky.com.

Keep up with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet at GoKY or on your smartphone via Waze.