Harrodsburg City Commission Considers New Tax Rate

Public Tax Hearing On Monday, Sept. 27, At Noon

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

The Harrodsburg City Commission is considering a new tax rate.

At their regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 13, the city commission gave first reading to ordinance 2021-16, which sets the tax rate on real and personal property at 0.697 cents per $100. That would increase the revenues generate through property taxes—but not tax bills—by four percent.

The current rate is 0.665. The tax bill on a property worth $100,000 would increase by $3.20, according to Deputy City Clerk Shelby Lewis. Lewis could not provide a dollar amount for the projected increase in city revenues under the new tax rate on Monday.

The city commission will hold a tax hearing on Monday, Sept. 27, at noon. The new tax rates, if passed, will go into effect on the date of passage.

According to the Kentucky Department of Revenue, tax bills are usually delivered to the sheriff’s office by Sept. 15. However, some localities wait until as late as Nov. 1 to mail their tax bills. If tax bills are mailed by Oct. 1, taxpayers have until Nov. 1 to pay their bill and receive the two-percent discount.

