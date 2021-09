DONALD DRURY

Donald Wayne Drury, 71, of Harrodsburg, husband of Penny Chi Drury, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Heartsong Memory Care in Louisville.

Born Feb. 12, 1950, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Fred Harvey and Martha Bernice Combs Drury.

He was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War.