Weekender Sept. 2-9: Spirit Strolls, Murder Mysteries, Home Brew And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Labor Day is here and you can do a little bit of everything this weekend, from tours of the Shaker cemetery by lantern light to solving a murder in 1920s Atlantic City to seeing if your homebrew is the best in the Bluegrass.

First up, September Spirit Strolls begin at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 30, you can take a guided stroll to the 1811 Shaker Cemetery. As you walk along with your lantern, you will hear tales—selected from journal entries and stories from the Shakers of Pleasant Hill—that will be sure to send a tingle down your spine.

There will be two tours, at 5:30 and 7 p.m. each Friday and Saturday. The Spirit Strolls begin Friday, Sept. 3. For more information, check the listings below.

Also on Friday, Sept. 3, the Harrodsburg Historical Society is hosting a Roaring ’20s themed Murder Mystery Party. Put on your wide-lapel suit, or your flapper dress and help solve a mystery set in the Boardwalk Empire of Atlantic City among bootleggers like Lucky Luciano and Al Capone.

Weather permitting, the party will be held outside for easy social distancing. Masks are requested. The cost is $15 for members, $20 for non-members. Attendance is limited to 32. Call 859-613-1903 for reservations.

Speaking of homemade beer. Think your homebrew is the best? Put it to the test at the Lemons Mill Brewery 5th Annual Brew Off, which kicks off Sunday, Sept. 5.

Brewers need to provide a four pack of bottled beer per entry. Flip top bottles are allowed. The cost is $10 per entry.

The winning entry will be displayed in the Lemons Mill taproom for perpetuity.But there’s more than bragging rights at stake. The first place winner will also work with Lemons Mill to create a beer that will go on tap, with proceeds donated to a charity announced at a late date.

Lemons Mill said 100 percent of the entry fees will go to the winners, with the first place winner getting 70 percent while the second place winner gets 30 percent.

Submissions will be accepted on Sunday, Sept. 5, from 1 to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept 7, from 4 to 9 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m.; and Thursday, Sept. 9, from 4 to 10 p.m.

For more information, call 859-265-0872.

And don’t forget, the Cruz on Chiles car show at Auto Kustoms happens Saturday, Sept. 4. For more information, check the listing below.

(All events are free unless stated otherwise.)

Thursday, Sept. 2

• Live music by Kevin Cruise at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Sept. 3

• September Spirit Stroll at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by an adult Two tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Admission: $10, $5 for annual passholders. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring the Scott Collins at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. Same contact info as above.

• Roaring 20s Murder Mystery Party at Harrodsburg Historical Society (220 South Chiles Street). Starts 6:30 p.m. Reservations required. Masks required while not seated. 859-613-1903.

• Friday Night Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits (235 South Main Street). 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Sing-o at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Smoked food truck. 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.



Saturday, Sept. 4

• Mercer Farmers Market at the Stable at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• September Spirit Stroll at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by an adult Two tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Admission: $10, $5 for annual passholders. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Cruz on Chiles. Monthly car show at Auto Kustoms (123 South Chiles Street). Food vendors: Cattleman’s Association, the Loud Box, J&T’s Italian Ice and Old Style Kettle Corn. Starts 6 p.m. Facebook: Cruz on Chiles.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Randy Kaplan at 6:30 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Same contact info as above.

• McAfee Jamboree. Live music by Nicola Cassetta, Alan Hilbert, Steve Dooley, William Marshall, Larry Todd, David J. Holden and the Key’d Up Band. Music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Admission: $10. 163 Dunn Lane. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

• Live music at Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive). 7:30–10:30 p.m. 859-613-5669 or Facebook: Casa Grande.

. Smoked food truck friday Kyles kitchen saturday. Great stuff next weekend too

Sunday, Sept. 5

• Fifth Annual Brew Off at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts at 1 p.m. $10 per entry. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Sunday, Aug. 8. Starts at 5 p.m. Same info as above.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Jarrod Stratton at 6:30 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by Matt Gerwin and Jump the Curb at Kamp Kennedy Marina (4646 Kennedy Bridge Road, Lancaster). Starts 8 p.m. 859-548-2002 or Facebook: Kamp Kennedy Marina.

Weekdays

• Mercer Farmers Market at the Stables at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2-5 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, Sept. 2. Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.). Same info as above.

(Email Weekender listings to [email protected])