Mercer Grand Jury Indictments Include Drug Trafficking, Burglary And Bail Jumping

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Mercer Grand Jury handed down indictments last Wednesday on charges including drug trafficking, burglary, unlawful access to a computer and bail jumping.

DRUG CHARGES

• Joshua Buck, 33, of 113 Cummins Drive, is charged with two class B felonies, 1st-degree trafficking in fentanyl and 1st-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, and 1st-degree trafficking in cocaine, a class C felony. All three offenses occurred in Mercer County on May 8, according to the indictment. Bail: $20,000 with drug-related conditions: report to pretrial services, random drug testing and no new arrests involving alcohol, illegal substances or pain medications with or without a prescription. Patrolman Isaac Shelton (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified.

• Ronald Coffman, 38, of 467 Rose Lane, is charged with 1st-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, a class C felony; 2nd-degree possession of a schedule I non-narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia (scales), both class A misdemeanors; and driving with a suspended driver’s license and driving without liability insurance, both class B misdemeanors. All the offenses happened in Mercer County on April 16, according to the indictment. Bail: $10,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Isaac Shelton (HPD) testified.

• Constance Sanders, 49, of 202 South College Street No. 8, is charged with 1st-degree possession of fentanyl, a class D felony. The offense occurred in Mercer County on May 21, according to the indictment. Bail: $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Sgt. Derek Patterson (HPD) testified.

• Russell Randolph, 52, of 560 Cornishville Road, is charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia (a pipe), a class A misdemeanor. Both offenses occurred in Mercer County on May 24, according to the indictment. Bail: $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Michael Shewmaker (HPD) testified.

• Scott Robbins II, 39, of 544 North College Street No. 26, is charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony, and driving without liability insurance, a class B misdemeanor. Both offenses occurred in Mercer County on April 30, according to the indictment. Bail: $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Sgt. Derek Patterson (HPD) testified.

BURGLARY/THEFT

• Austin Howell, 35, of 2804 Main Street, Willisburg, is charged with 2nd-degree burglary, a class C felony, and 3rd-degree assault on a police officer, a class D felony. On June 25, Howell is accused of unlawfully entering a dwelling house in Mercer County and kicking HPD Patrolman Blake Darland, according to the indictment. Bail: $10,000. Darland testified.