Two Arrested On Drug Charges

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Two Harrodsburg residents are in jail on drug charges after a traffic stop at the Walmart parking lot.

The Harrodsburg Police Department conducted the traffic stop on Monday, Aug. 9, as part of a investigation into suspected activity connected to narcotics in the parking lot.

According to an HPD Facebook post, the driver—subsequently identified as Macklin Aaron Cornett, 38, of Harrodsburg—consented to the search. Before the search could begin, the investigating officer saw the female passenger—identified as Amber Cheyenne McGrath, 27, also of Harrodsburg—drop a black bag on the ground.

Inside the bag were several individually packaged baggies of substances suspected of being methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the HPD.

Police also found another bag inside the vehicle containing a substance also suspected of being methamphetamine.

Cornett and McGrath were both placed under arrest and taken to Boyle County Detention Center where corrections officers located an additional bag on McGrath containing a substance also suspected of being methamphetamine.

Cornett and McGrath are charged with 1st degree trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. McGrath is also charged with tampering with physical evidence and 1st degree promotion of contraband. Cornett is also charged with driving on a suspended/revoked operator’s license.

Bail for both Cornett and McGrath was set at $12,000, according to the Boyle County Detention Center website.

Patrolman Isaac Shelton (HPD) is the arresting officer, with assistance from Capt. Scott Elder of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.