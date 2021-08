KELLY THOMPSON

Kelly Thompson, 81, widower of Jeanene Knight Thompson, died Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore.

Born Aug. 23, 1939, he was the son of the late Arby and Lorraine Harris Thompson.

He was a retired lt. colonel in the US Army and a FHA loan officer following his military service and a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.