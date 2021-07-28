Carpenter’s Christian Church Hosts Back To School Event On Aug. 4

Herald Staff

On Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m., SummerFest will have food, inflatables, face painting and a dunking booth to entertain local students. In addition, “students will be able to tour the EMS, Fire equipment and law enforcement vehicles. They will also be able to talk with local law enforcement, ask questions and get important information,” said children’s ministry director at the Carpenter’s Christian Church, Stacy Davis.

Information about Mercer County 4-H, the Mercer County Extension office and after school clubs and opportunities will be provided at the event as well.

SummerFest is available to all students, not just the Mercer County school system.

The Carpenter’s Christian Church is planning to help fill the void of Readifest by having a back to school event of their own, SummerFest. The church has reached out to other congregations in the area for assistance.