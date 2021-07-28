Kentucky Blood Center is holding a community blood drive on Friday, Aug. 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Lions Park Community Center (133 Factory Street).

The blood center is encouraging blood donors to give blood during the summer months, typically a difficult time of the year to keep blood on the shelves. Donors who give from July 5 through Sept. 11 will be entered to win a 2021 AWD Toyota Camry.

Kentucky Blood Center is a nonprofit community blood bank that provides blood to more than 70 Kentucky hospitals from Pikeville to Paducah. For local patients at these hospitals to receive the blood products they need, KBC relies on volunteer donors to roll up their sleeves as often as possible.

Kentuckians can help save local lives at this upcoming blood drive. As a thank you, KBC donors at this upcoming mobile will receive a $15 Walmart gift card and will be entered to win the 2021 AWD Toyota Camry.

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments preferred and walk-ins welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.

Community Blood Drive

Friday, Aug. 6 from 10:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Lions Park Community Center

(133 Factory Street)