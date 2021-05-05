Jazz Festival At Shakertown Sept. 18-19

Jennifer Marsh

The Fort Harrod Jazz Fest is returning for 2021. This year it will be held at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill Sept. 18 and 19 with a special downtown event on Sept. 17.

“We are very excited to announce the return of the Fort Harrod Jazz Festival and our partnership with Shaker Village to host the 2021 event on Sept. 18 and 19. Shaker Village is a fantastic venue and has tremendous expertise in hosting and marketing festival events,” said Sam Carr, organizer. “Our bands have been booked and we are happy to announce the return of our popular headline act, Adrian Crutchfield.”

Since the Jazz Festival’s inception, Old Fort Harrod State Park has been the venue, but due to COVID-19 restrictions at the state level the festival had to move.

For more information visit www.ftharrodjazzfest.org or Shakertown’s event page at shakervillageky.org.

