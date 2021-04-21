Public Hearing On Zoning Amendment To Allow Drug Treatment Centers In Harrodsburg

If Amendment Is Approved, Drug Treatment Would Be Allowed On Conditional Basis

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

The Harrodsburg-Mercer County Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing next month on a proposed text amendment to Harrodsburg’s zoning ordinance. If approved, drug treatment facilities would be allowed as a conditional use in I-2 (heavy industrial) zoning districts.

The public will be able to voice their opinion at the hearing, which will be held Tuesday, May 11, at 5:30 p.m. at Harrodsburg City Hall.

At last week’s meeting, Shawn Moore, executive director of planning and zoning, said he had met with representatives from Isaiah House, who are interested in buying the former Trim Masters location on Industry Road, which they would use as their corporate headquarters. Moore said Isaiah House wants to operate a women’s treatment facility on the basement level.

This is not the first time Isaiah House, which operates a 16-bed treatment facility for women on Bohon Road, has expressed interest in the Trim Masters building. Two years ago, plans to expand operations in Mercer County hit a wall due to residents’ concerns with how Isaiah House handles clients who walk away from the treatment center. In February 2019, a woman walked away from treatment and began knocking on neighbors’ doors, asking to use the phone.

“The whole neighborhood is a little upset,” said Pete Dennen, who lives near the new treatment center. “We’re all for treatment, but make it safe and secure. Make the neighborhood safe and secure.”

Officials from Isaiah House said they had revised procedures to arrange transportation for clients who wish to leave treatment. However, the Mercer County Board of Adjustments failed to pass a conditional use permit for another 16-bed facility on Bohon Road.

