Dorothy Hood

Dorothy Buchanan Hood, 102, widow of Everett Hood, died April 18, 2021, at her son’s home.

Born Nov. 2, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Ollie and Mary Buchanan.

She was the last surviving member of the Harrodsburg High School Class of 1937, managed and owned grocery stores with her husband, worked in the Mercer County PVA Office, a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church, attended First Christian Church of Perryville and was very active at Mercer County Senior Citizens.