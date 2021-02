James “Jim” Hill Jr, 67, of Lawrenceburg, husband of Missy Cinnamon Hill, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Dec. 15, 1953, in Lexington, he was the son of Joyce O’nan Rhorer and the late James Hill Sr.

He was a graduate of Burgin High School and retired from the maintenance department at K.U./E.W. Brown Power Plant.