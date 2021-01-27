Community Conversations Continue Through February

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Mercer County Cooperative Extension Office is facilitating community conversations every Tuesday through February. The first is Tuesday, Feb. 2, from 6:30- 8 p.m.

“This series is called ‘Healing Communities through Conversations’ and is partnered with Restoring Grace,” said Luci Hockersmith, extension agent. “I was trained by Restoring Grace’s founder, Elizabeth Mays in December of 2019. We planned to hold these conversations in person, but have decided to move forward virtually.”

Mays, in addition to being the owner and CEO of Restoring Grace, where she facilitates conversations for communities, the court system and even school disciplinary hearings, is also an adjunct professor for Bluegrass Community College and was contracted by the extension office to help facilitate community conversations on how to improve race relations.

She holds a master of science in interdisciplinary early childhood education specializing in cultural pluralism and multicultural education from the University of Kentucky.

For more, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald or subscribe here.