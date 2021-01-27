Blood Drive At Lions Park Community Center On Feb. 5

Win A T-Shirt By Giving The Gift Of Life

The Kentucky Blood Center is holding a community blood drive on Friday, Feb. 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Lions Park Community Center (133 Factory Street, Harrodsburg).

Every day, the Kentucky Blood Center needs more than 400 donors to give blood so that local patients’ lives can be saved. Patients need blood for a variety of reasons – cancer treatments, premature births, car accidents, diseases, surgeries and more.

Local blood donors are the reason why Kentucky Blood Center can provide the life-saving gifts needed to more than 70 hospitals. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many mobile blood drives have canceled, making each community blood drive even more important than ever before.

In thanks, donors will receive a great Kentucky Blood Center t-shirt.

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space allows. Individuals should not attempt to donate if you are awaiting COVID-19 test results due to symptoms. A face covering is required to donate. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.

Celebrating more than 50 years of saving lives in Kentucky, the Kentucky Blood Center is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky.

