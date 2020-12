William Gray

William Eugene Gray, 80, of Harrodsburg, husband of Patsy Shackleford Gray died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Lexington.

Born Feb. 10, 1940, in Burgin, he was the son of the late William Floyd and Anne Louise (Nave) Gray.

He attended Burgin Independent Schools, was a former member of the United States Army Reserves, a self-employed electrician and was a member of the Hopewell Baptist Church.