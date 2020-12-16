Harper Family Shares Merry And Bright Christmas Tradition

Jennifer Marsh

Holiday spirit is found all over Mercer County with the festive lights, decorations and the spirit of giving.

The Harper family, of Burgin, have devoted their holiday season to volunteering by participating in the packing of Thanksgiving boxes for Mercer families, donating to the Love Tree Christmas assistance program and decorating windows at Harrodsburg Health and Rehab. But the last two weekends at the Harper household was spent on light displays for their front yard.

“This year has been hard for everyone,” said Colby Harper. “Spreading a little cheer with lights, a little volunteering is the right thing to do.”

Some households make decorating a family tradition. The Harper House in Burgin is one of those households, with their extensive and bright light display which dances with music.