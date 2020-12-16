A Sleigh Full Of Christmas Activities This Weekend



Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

There are still a sleigh full of fun things to do before Christmas gets here, despite COVID-19 forcing several events to cancel.

Friday and Saturday,

Dec. 18 and 19

• The free Christmas Lights of Bondville experience located at 510 Bondville Road in Salvisa has been a local holiday favorite and will feature a free Santa experience on Friday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

• Santa will be visiting Main Street on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 6-8 p.m. allowing for socially distanced pictures in Olde Towne Park.

“There will be a bag for children to give Santa a letter, since lap sitting is not allowed,” said Lora White, promotional committee chair for Harrodsburg First. “There will be hot chocolate and coffee available.”

• A live Christmas Nativity Scene will be set up at The Carpenter’s Christian Church Saturday, Dec. 19, and Sunday, Dec. 20, from 6-8 p.m.

• Mercer County Intermediate School has planned a reverse light parade for Saturday, Dec. 19, from 5:30-8:30 p.m.