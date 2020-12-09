‘Snapped’ To Focus On Killing With Harrodsburg Connection

Robert Moore

This weekend, a television show will revisit an infamous interstate killing with a Harrodsburg connection.

On Sunday, Dec. 13, the true crime television series “Snapped” will focus on the 2015 death of Doug Bailey, a truck driver from Wisconsin. Bailey was killed by his girlfriend, Rose Marie Kuehni, at his home in Prescott, Wisconsin, on Nov. 22, 2015. Bailey’s remains would be discovered that December in Pineville, Kentucky. Bailey had been left there by Clarence M. Hicks of Harrodsburg, who also had a relationship with Kuehni.

In 2016, a jury acquitted Kuehni of 1st-degree murder and found her guilty for a less severe charge of hiding the body. She was sentenced to 10 years probation with the credit for time served.

Hicks was sentenced to three years on one count of hiding a corpse after entering an Alford plea. An Alford plea precludes defendants from admitting guilt, though they acknowledge there would be enough evidence for a jury to render a guilty verdict at trial. He was released after serving a year and a half.

“He was the only one who served time and he didn’t pull the trigger,” said Sheila Dockery.

Dockery is Bailey’s sister. She believes her brother did not receive justice. Kuehni claimed Bailey abused her in her trial, where their relationship was compared to the Dixie Chicks’ song “Where’s Earl?”

At her trial, Kuehni claimed that Bailey was charging at her. Dockery believes her brother was already unconscious when he was shot twice with a .20-gauge shotgun on Nov. 22, 2015.

