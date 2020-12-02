Commission Gives First Reading To Mooreland Rezoning

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

The Harrodsburg Board of Commissioners gave first reading to a request to rezone property on Mooreland Avenue.

Lawrenceburg developer Joseph Burkhead is asking the city to rezone more than 23 acres owned by the Nancy Inman estate from R-1 (low density residential) to R-2 (high density residential). Burkhead would like to build a residential complex with a mix of single-family and duplex units but many people who live near the proposed development oppose his plans. The Harrodsburg-Mercer County Planning and Zoning Commission voted to not recommend the rezoning.

Burkhead did not appear at the city commission meeting, which was held online.

