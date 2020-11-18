Shop Small With Santa Claus On Nov. 28

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

This year’s Small Business Saturday is Nov. 28 with a kick off event being held at the Harrodsburg Herald from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Santa Claus, along with some of his friends from the North Pole will make a special appearance and be available for pictures. Santa will follow COVID-19 regulations and observe social distancing guidelines.

During the event shoppers are encouraged to bring their letters to Santa and take pictures of pets and children. The Mercer Humane Society will be offering prints for a donation of $5.

A small business bingo game will also be available for shoppers.

“Bingo cards will be available at participating businesses. Shoppers can make a purchase at participating locations on the bingo card and get a unique stamp from that business,” said Sky Maddox, Harrodsburg First promotional committee member. “Get a bingo, earn one entry, fill a bingo card and earn 10 entries! A drawing will be held for a chance to win several prizes donated by the participating businesses the following week.”

Hours will vary from store to store. Completed cards must be turned in Saturday to Succulent and Sassy located at 122 South Main Street.

The Harrodsburg Historical Society will also be participating in Shop Small Saturday with their ‘Bevy of Baskets’ bazaar.

The Harrodsburg Historical Society is located at 220 South Chiles Street.

(Editors note: all businesses participating in Small business Saturday are listed on the ad located on 2A of this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald. Businesses with an asterisk are participating in the Small Business Bingo Game.)

