ROBERT ‘BOB’ GRAVES

Robert “Bob” Glen Graves, 61, of Harrodsburg, husband of Lisa Vanover Graves, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at his home.

Born Aug. 4, 1959, in Frenchburg, he was the son of the late Glen Edward and Olive LaVerne (Perry) Graves.

He was a retired self-employed software engineer and developer and worked for Cisco Systems.